We’re two months away from an important election, in Virginia, where gun rights activists in the Old Dominion will — in theory anyway — have a chance to take back their state government and undo the wrongs from 2020. Hopefully they put in motion the movement to take Congress away from anti-gunners in 2022.

But playing political back and forth is only a piece of the puzzle. There is another, more important part of the puzzle and it is within everyone’s grasp to make it work.

The real key to perpetuating our Second Amendment rights isn’t only at the ballot box. It’s in the playpen, the sandbox, the backyard, playgrounds and parks. It’s the next generation — the youngsters now who will be the decision-makers tomorrow and for decades to come.

We may be leaving them a mess, but if we’re half the people we claim to be, we can instill in these youngsters the devotion to the Second Amendment that will make the difference. It may easily involve cultivating a love for the outdoors, for hunting and shooting. We may need to join a local gun club and get involved in their junior shooting program. If they don’t have one, volunteer to create it.

A few years ago, I was working on a gun test at the local range. There were two men and their sons at a nearby shooting bench, letting the kids shoot their .22 rifles. As it happened, my gun test involved a .22-caliber Ruger Mark 4 pistol. Having the better part of a box of ammunition left over, I gave it to the kids. It was almost like Christmas in July because it allowed the two fledgling shooters a few more rounds to burn up. Call it a personal investment in the future.

In the case of a single mom trying to let her child enjoy an opportunity to learn firearm safety and marksmanship, even .22 Long Rifle rounds might challenge a tight budget. Be a good mentor and keep a couple of 100-round boxes of rimfire in your vehicle, or buy a 500-round brick of rimfire ammunition for your club’s juniors program.