Taurus “Here to Play”

Both myself and American Handgunner Editorial Director Michael Humphries just returned from a short trip to the new Taurus factory in Bainbridge, Georgia. The company is moving all U.S. production from Miami to south Georgia where the local folks are simply ecstatic about the project.



Aside from the building tour, we also got to meet many of the folks from both the executive and engineering side of the U.S. house of the Brazilian gunmaker. The thing that struck me was the openness of the entire team in acknowledging Taurus has had some quality issues in the past, but they want to overcome them.



As Taurus President David Blenker told me, “We’re here to play,” meaning the company wants to become known for innovative, quality guns rather than just inexpensive ones. Speaking as someone who is pretty good at shoveling through bull excrement, it seems like there really is a sense of both family and mission in the Taurus team.



While there, we also got to shoot some new guns that will soon be unveiled. I’ve promised to keep them under wraps until a future date, but I will say one in particular is going to be a real eye-opener. As they say on television, “Stay tuned …”