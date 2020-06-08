The British L66A1

A .22 Rimfire. Really?

In 1974 the Royal Army Ordnance Corps ordered some 3,200 PP pistols chambered in .22LR directly from Walther. These weapons bore no distinctive British marks and were proofed at the West German proofhouse at Koblenz. Some of the weapons had a lanyard loop, while others did not. The official claim was they were intended for use as deep cover defensive weapons by members of the Ulster Defence Regiment.

The British Ministry of Defence designated this peculiar little gun the L66A1 and even assigned it a NATO stock number. Many to most of the weapons saw fairly hard use and underwent an FTR (Factory Through Repair) process. This rebuild included replacing the firing pins, stamping the slide with a “P” to document this fact, and refinishing the slides and frames.

The refinishing treatment involved coating the slide and frame in Suncorite. Suncorite is a black lacquer finish utilizing chemicals renowned for their simply breathtaking capacity to foment cancer. As this stuff is about as toxic as Plutonium, it’s banned in the United States.

The L66A1 was withdrawn in the 1980s, and the guns were repackaged and sold commercially in both the U.S. and Europe. Interarms imported about 1,500 copies into the U.S. in the mid-1990s. The guns were sold with a pair of magazines in a mismatched original box and are still available on gun auction sites from time to time today.