Special Or Magnum?

Howzabout Bullets?

Both .44’s — Mag or Special — are capable of shooting bullets from 180 to 300-plus grains. I’ve done so with both cast and jacketed with good results. Experience has taught me bullets in the 250-gr. range work just as well as the heavyweights on big game, as long as they have the proper meplat (the flat on the nose). After all, a through and through hole is the same regardless of bullet weight.



For simplicity’s sake — mixed with a sprinkling of nostalgia — a good cast “Keith” usually gets the nod for both my Specials and Magnums. It just seems right to me. Call me fickle …



As you can see, I’m pretty fond of the .44’s as well as my beloved .45’s. Thank goodness we have the freedom to shoot the calibers we please, at least for the time being. Hey, did I ever tell you about my .41 Mags? They’re mighty fun too… .