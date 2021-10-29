A Chance Meeting

The cosmic balance sheet suddenly changes as you crest a small rise and look into a small opening along the road. There, three deer are searching intently for a few remaining wisps of green grass beneath the snow. You have been stalking so quietly the deer are unaware of your presence. For a second, your ego momentarily escapes its cage as you revel in a smattering of smugness at your matchless woodcraft, even though a football team wearing tap shoes could have walked through the woods today without making a sound.

Frozen like a camouflaged statue, you watch as the deer feed along for a few moments. The group is an older doe accompanied by two yearlings, probably her offspring, ambling aimlessly about 60 yards away and slowly quartering toward the left. The wind is in your face and the deer should feed even closer if they do not spook.

The deer continue moving, pausing, head up and looking, head down and feeding, repeating ad infinitum. Amazingly, they’re still unaware and unconcerned about your presence. As they disappear behind a small clump of scrubby trees, the muzzleloader comes to your shoulder in practiced but painfully slow motion. So far, so good. You wince involuntarily at the rude click of the hammer locking back to the full-cock notch but the deer don’t hear it in the snow-muffled landscape. Finality is certain, regardless of outcome, within seconds.

The biggest deer appears from behind the tree and, after a slight imperceptible adjustment, the front blade sight steadies just behind her shoulder. The blade is nestled properly in the buckhorn rear sight, you’ve got a good offhand shooting position, the distance isn’t far and you couldn’t ask for a more near-perfect setup. If the percussion cap does its job — not always a guarantee — and the powder does its job and the ersatz modern mountain man makes a proper trigger pull and follow-through, the result is almost guaranteed.

The deer are still mincing about when they suddenly freeze, now aware something is very wrong as their strange supernatural senses kick in. You don’t believe in such stuff but you’ve seen animals do this enough to know there might be something to ESP, remote reception or other such twaddle. In fact, you actually plan on this moment happening whenever stalking close to big-game animals.

The petrified tableau is like one of those faded old deer-hunting prints adorning the walls of all hunting shacks but it’s very real, populated by intelligent warm-blooded creatures engaged in a true matter of life and death. This is the crux of the pursuit, the moment non-hunters don’t understand and devoted hunters can’t explain.