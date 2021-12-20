’Twas a Dark and Stormy Night

Our hero presented to the busy urban emergency department where I lost my youthful innocence. He was badly burned over his lap, chest, arms, hands and face. He was also broken absolutely to pieces. He looked as though he had run through some kind of machine. Surprisingly, he was both conscious and lucid. My first questions was, “Wow. What happened to you?”

He had been driving down the Interstate alone when he retrieved a Marlboro along with his trusty Zippo. Try as he may, he couldn’t get the lighter to perform. As nicotine dependence is one of the most powerful physiological addictions extant, he was in no mood to wait until he reached his destination. He therefore retrieved his bottle of Ronsonol lighter fluid and proceeded to recharge his Zippo enroute while driving with his knee.

This is a pretty high performance task and the traffic was thick, so he naturally spilled the volatile stuff everywhere. When he subsequently went to activate his cigarette he quite unexpectedly set himself alight. Stuck inside a speeding car and now fully conflagrated he did what any reasonable person might do under similar circumstances — he opened the door and leapt into the ether.

It’s honestly a miracle the poor guy survived. The violence of his ejection did thankfully extinguish the flames though at great cost to his person. But for the grace of God he did not spill his brains on the asphalt or end up underneath a semi-truck. There’s no telling what became of the guy’s flaming car.

So plan well, prepare thoroughly and train hard. Life can be pretty relentless at times, and it behooves us all to face its many manifest challenges soberly. Above all else, however, just don’t smoke. Otherwise you might find yourself bouncing along the Interstate on fire.

