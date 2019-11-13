Skinner Sights Aims to Please

A Better Mousetrap

Andy Larsson of Skinner Sights has come up with an excellent idea which gives us the benefit of a receiver peep sight without the protrusion on the side of the frame and top of the receiver. Andy’s company motto is: “We aim to Please.” This motto is twofold as the company is designed to provide us with satisfaction while also giving an excellent sight which allows us to aim without losing the slick handling property and inherent smoothness of a levergun.



These sights are about as compact as a sight can be made and still work. Andy says of his sights: “Skinner Sights are handcrafted in my shop in St. Ignatius, Montana. Machined from a solid steel, stainless steel or brass bar stock, the parts are hand-fitted to close tolerances. We have worked hard to design sights which are not only extremely functional and rugged, but to also complement the firearm. I make high-quality sights at a reasonable cost to the customer. Skinner Sights are not expensive, but not cheap.”



Notice these are not aluminum sights! They are not only extremely well made but quite attractive, especially as the brass versions are to my eyes.



Skinner Sights consist of a base which accepts an eyepiece. The base is adjustable for windage, while the stem of the eyepiece, which is locked in place by an Allen screw, can be rotated to adjust elevation.