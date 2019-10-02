Side-Charged ARs

I have long been a user and fan of the “side-charge” AR-platform upper receiver configuration when I can use it. Short course: a side-charge upper fits best into a “precision”-use AR-15 rifle package but can have other applications as well. Here’s all about what — and why — it is.



I don’t think anybody really likes the conventional T-handle charging system. It’s awkward to reach and likewise awkward to manipulate so side-charge systems eliminate the need for the standard charging handle.



To get the T-handle gone, there’s a hole drilled and tapped into the bolt carrier, into which is threaded a bolt knob then the upper receiver gets a channel milled out to provide rearward clearance for the bolt knob shaft to travel. Simple.



However, there’s not much metal to work with at the point where the handle is attached into the bolt carrier body — it’s a thin wall which means a very short threaded section on the attachment piece, making it not nearly as secure as I’d like it to be.



An overriding hitch is the (real) possibility the handle will loosen during firing. If this happens the handle could then come off and said flying handle could then hit you in the noggin, which would then hurt said noggin. I’ve not had it happen but I also habitually give mine a snug down prior to, and every now-and-again during, use. There are also varying takes on how best to secure attachment of the handle. I favor those who use something involving a “wrench” — some I’ve seen are hand-tight-only.