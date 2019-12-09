Because paychecks are important, when an editor asks me to cover a semi-auto black rifle, I agree albeit with little enthusiasm. The same was true with this new Ruger PC9. However, after handling and shooting it I admit to actually liking it. Ruger developed a handy, well thought out, reasonably priced little carbine.



Friends who look it over universally ask what PC stands for. I say, “Definitely NOT politically correct!” Without asking anyone at Ruger, my take is it means “pistol cartridge,” and that’s what it’s chambered for: initially 9mm Luger with .40 S&W coming along too. Ruger has even thought out the magazine capacity factor to give most liberals heart burn.



One version obviously is meant for places where high-capacity magazine has become a modern four-letter word — it ships with a 10-round magazine. Those PC9s going to other locales can have 17-round magazines. Ruger has also made the magazine well so, with a few parts such as were enclosed with my sample, it could be converted to accept GLOCK magazines. It’s a great idea, seeing there are multitudes of GLOCK 9mms around. The concept of handguns and long guns taking the same cartridge goes back to the 1870s but semi-autos of both genres taking the same magazines is a recent development. Having no GLOCK 9mm on hand, I left the PC9 set up for Ruger’s issue magazines. Mine came with the 10-round version, although living in Montana I could have one taking a bazillion rounds and no one would have cared.



Ruger has many other grand ideas incorporated into the PC9. The charging handle and magazine release are reversible for ambidextrous use. Three 1/2" spacers are enclosed so length of pull can range from 12.62" to 14.12". There is a rail atop the receiver for the vast array of optical sighting equipment now available. Standard factory sights are a blade front with protecting ears and a ghost ring rear adjustable for both elevation and windage. Now get this: right out of the box using Black Hills 115-gr. FMJ factory loads, my PC9 hit precisely to point of aim at 25 yards. I think it may be the first time such has happened for me with an out-of-the-box rifle.