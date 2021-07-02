The Shot
Suddenly, two Russian sows appear 80 yards below. While aiming, a gust of wind dislodged a tree limb, nearly hitting said porkers, spooking them. The Big Horn Armory lever gun, chambered in 500 S&W Magnum and sporting a Trijicon RM 06 red dot sight swings past the nose of the larger porker while I press the trigger. Said porker is perforated, leaking from both shoulders. Running a short distance, she falls. A heavy, dual blood trail, speckled with lung bits leads to a short recovery.
After skinning, examination reveals pulped lungs on the entry side, with a 3" hole on the exit side lung. The cast bullet is from a Lee mold dropping 440-grain flat-nosed gas-checked slugs. They are powder coated, loaded over 37 grains of H110 powder, stuffed in Starline brass and sparked with a Winchester LR primer. Performance is perfect. Who says cast doesn’t kill?