Properties

Cast lead projectiles are as old as firearms themselves. A heavy metal, symbol Pb, atomic number 82 on the elements table, lead possesses perfect characteristics for projectiles. Dense, its melting point (621.5 degrees F) makes it ideal for casting bullets into any shape, with molds of our choosing.

Being soft, alloying it with tin or antimony, sometimes both, hardens it. Adding trace amounts of arsenic allows heat-treating, providing a wider range of hardness levels for our tasks. Lead is indeed versatile!