History

Such were produced by repeating rifle manufacturers starting with the Winchester Model 1866 and following through with all their lever guns models developed in the 19th century. However, it seems SRCs were most popular in the pistol-cartridge models. In the 1880s Marlin, Colt and Whitney/Kennedy and others followed. Actually, commercial firearms manufacturers did not pioneer saddle ring carbines. The horse cavalry did, but that’s another story.

What exactly is an SRC? They are lighter and shorter than standard rifles. It seems 20″ round barrels were standard but on special order, barrels as short as 12″ could be obtained from Winchesters. Whereas rifles had crescent steel buttplates, SRCs had wider, less-curved steel buttplates. Rifles had steel forend caps but SRCs had steel barrel bands. Sights were different also.

Rifles had buckhorn rear sights with stepped sliders for elevation and front sights dovetailed to barrels. SRCs had rear sights of a ladder style. When flat, there was a notched blade but when flipped up, there was another blade to slide up for elevation changes. Early on, SRC front sights were part of the front barrel band but later they were a stud atop the barrel.

Then, there is the defining part making the carbine an SRC — a stud attached to the receiver’s left side containing a ring. Its purpose was a means to attach the carbine to a horse’s saddle so the two would hopefully stay together.

In an era when personal travel, aside from river boats and trains, was by animal power, every pound counted. When traveling by horseback such was even truer. Consider this: A Model 1873 rifle weighed about 8 ½ to 9 lbs. but a carbine cut the weight about 2 lbs. That was considered very desirable. My first horseback hunting with a 10-lb. Sharps rifle proved it to me. I started out walking, leading the horse with the rifle in a scabbard on its right side. When I looked back, the rifle was pulling my saddle off to the same side.

Marlin and Colt even made “baby carbines” that were extra light. I’ve had one of each and they didn’t even hit 5 lbs.