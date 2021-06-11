Ruger Old Model Single-Six Convertible

Old-School, Old Model

The Single-Six Convertible (0629) can still be had with fixed sights in 5.5″ but if I had to do it over again I’d probably opt for adjustables, which came in 1964 with the premiere of the Super Single-Six Convertible. There are just too darn many point-of-impact variations in the vast array of .22 rimfires (magnum or not) to stay with fixed ones. Plus, the higher-profile adjustable sights are easier for old eyes to pick up. But I’d still want a blued gun.

And I’d always be missing the tactile, old-school pleasure of setting the hammer at half cock to spin the cylinder. This, of course, went bye-bye with the introduction of the New Model Single-Six in 1973. Even after all these years, to me there’s just something unholy about being able to freewheel the cylinder by merely flipping open the loading gate on a transfer-bar gun.

The superior trigger of the Old Model Single-Six is one of the reasons they’re still highly sought-after. Mine breaks at 2.5 lbs. and all broken-icicle/glass rod clichés are applicable here — although follow-through on the shot assumes greater importance with the lengthy single-action hammer-fall.

But no, you shouldn’t load the Old Models all the way around. Just leave the hammer down on an empty chamber like the old timers did, at least when they weren’t expecting trouble.

But seriously, what if five’s all you got? We’re talking about a sporting single-action rimfire. You’re not gonna reprise High Noon with it, and if you find yourself trying, you’ve made a serious error somewhere along the line. Just remember the old Colt Peacemaker mantra: Load one, skip one, load one.

For sheer sentimental reasons — not to mention the fact I’m now frugal and mature enough to appreciate the .22 Long Rifle option — this would be the last handgun I’d ever part with. I won a bet with it in my late 20s when my vision was 20/15. At 100 yards I hit two ground squirrels on a hillside with three shots from prone and won 20 bucks.

But even back then I was smart enough to quit immediately and hang onto the money. Just like I’m going to hang onto that Ruger.

