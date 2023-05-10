Remington Sixguns Part II:

Conversion Today

Today Remington percussion pistols can be made easily into cartridge conversions by simply adding conversion cylinders. First, I had Milt Morrison of Qualite Pistol and Revolver start with a pair of 1858 Remingtons, one in .44 and the other a .36 cap and ball, and shorten the barrels to 5 ½”. Once this was finished, it was only necessary to add conversion cylinders. For the former, one has two choices as I have excellent-quality Kirst Konverter Cartridge Conversion Cylinders in both .45 Colt and .45 ACP while in the latter Remington, the same cylinder will work with both .38 Special and .38 Long Colt. If one is a reloader, very-easy-shooting loads for practice can be made up using .38 Short Colt brass.

There is something that needs to be noted about .38 Conversions — there is no problem with the Richards, Richards-Mason, or 1871-72 Open-Top. However, if a cartridge cylinder is added to a Remington or Colt .36, there will be a problem when trying to fire standard loads. Both have 0.375″ barrels instead of the normal .38 barrel of 0.357″. The original .38 Colt loads used a heeled bullet smaller at the base to fit into the brass case, while the remainder of the bullet was the same diameter as the brass to mate up with a barrel. To obtain any accuracy with conventional bullets in modern brass, one needs soft-cast hollow-base bullets, which will expand to fit the rifling of the larger barrels. Hollow-base wadcutters will work or Buffalo Arms offers soft-cast bullets with hollow bases.

Most of these conversion cylinders come with a back plate with six firing pins, safety notches between chambers and a locating pin in the back of the cylinder that mates up with a corresponding hole in the conversion ring/back plate. To load, the back plate is removed, cartridges are placed in the cylinder, the back plate is replaced, the cylinder is carefully placed back in the frame then the base pin is returned. To unload, it is necessary to remove the cylinder, take off the back plate and remove the cartridges. If they do not fall out by gravity, it is handy to have some kind of a rod or a wooden dowel to tap them out from the front of the cylinder.

In this day and age with semi-automatic pistols holding 18 or more cartridges, I still find these replicas of 150+-year-old sixguns have a place in my sixgunnin’ life. I’ve spent much of my shooting life testing and using the most powerful sixguns ever produced. However, at this stage of my life I find these easy-shooting Cartridge Conversions to be quite welcome.

For concealed carry, they may not be anywhere near the upper part of the list of practical options. However, they will still certainly work and especially for traveling off the beaten path be it in sagebrush, foothills, forests, or mountain, they will still work just fine while giving us a grand connection to the past.

