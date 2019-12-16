Reloading The Russian

Up to this point what little reloading I did for the 7.62x39 was accomplished with one of my favorite powders, H322. My records showed I used 28.5 grains with 123-gr. bullets. I saw this is an excellent place to start, and I also added two other Hodgdon’s powders, H4198 and H4227/IMR 4227. There is a lot of confusion concerning the latter, I have always said they were the same, and now H4227 is marketed as IMR4227. No difference in the performance of the two.



Winchester and IMI brass cases are used, making it easy to keep loads with different diameter bullets separate; .308 bullets went in the Winchester cases while IMI was the home for .311 bullets. I used the two different expander balls and found some, but not all, .310-.311 bullets were not a tight enough fit. Oddly, the bullets marked .311 were loose. In the future I will use only the expander designed to be used with 0.308" bullets.



With .310-311 flat-based bullets it helps to bell the case mouth slightly. I do this using a NexPander Tool which is also used to straighten the case mouths on those brass cases going through semi-automatic actions. RCBS dies are used for loading with cases first placed on their sides in an aluminum tray and sprayed with Hornady’s wax-based One Shot Case Lube. With this lube there is no danger of contaminating primers. All my cases are primed with Winchester Standard Large Rifle primers and velocities are measured using the LabRadar.