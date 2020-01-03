Red Ryder Still Rides

Mea Culpa And Connor Update

Even though GUNS Magazine is 65 years young, we are constantly tinkering with things to better serve the reader and keep abreast of trends and technology. In fact, this is the most difficult part of being editor — figuring out the changes which keep us up-to-date but, more importantly, making readers happy. Most of the time, using the collective knowledge of our matchless staff, we get it right. Sometimes a shot goes just off the paper into the backstop, just like on the shooting range.



In this regard, we have been paring down the articles a bit to include less redundant info, including the MSRP of firearms. The logic was, “Anybody can find it within 15 seconds on the internet” (along with “It’s essentially a relative guideline rather than a real number”) so why expend valuable and costly real estate on the printed page? However, we’ve heard from readers and they’re not fans. One letter really struck home; in essence, the reader said, “I pick up the magazine to get away from the internet!” Duly noted and acted upon. Occasionally we might forget to add the MSRP but we’ll try to include it whenever possible.



One other bit of housekeeping. We commonly get inquiries from readers regarding long-time writer John Connor. According to His Editorship, GUNS Publisher Roy Huntington, “Connor says, ‘I’ve been blowed-up too many times and it’s just time to retire and putter around these days and rest-up some.’”