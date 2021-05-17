Meet The New Boss …

Northam is finished this year, being unable to run for a consecutive term so running to get back into the governor’s office is another anti-gun Democrat, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. He’s also got competition from other Democrats. At this writing, the primary had not yet been held so whomever the GOP candidate is, Virginia gun owners should get behind that person.

Why is any of this important to gun owners in the other 49 states? Because taking back Virginia decisively will send a message to anti-gunners across the country — the Second Amendment community is ready and willing to fight. A sweep of Virginia’s House of Delegates will be a shot across the bow for gun-hating liberals across the Potomac. It will encourage and perhaps even embolden conservative pro-gunners in other states to run for office and clean up their own legislatures in 2022, along with capturing Congress away from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Two things to remember:

• Your rights are at stake even if you don’t live in Virginia, so get behind your brothers and sisters to help them win.

• Running your mouth on social media is not a substitute for voting if you’re a Virginia resident. You must be registered to vote and you must submit a ballot. Do not allow anybody to discourage you by whining about your vote not counting.

Eighteen months ago, a lot of very alarmed Virginia gun owners had only themselves to blame for letting Northam’s anti-gun compatriots gain full control, and they made the most of it. This is not the time for lethargy or apathy, and if Second Amendment Virginians have staying power, they’re not going to allow it to happen again. This is the time for action and with just four months remaining until the November election, gun owners need to get busy.

Virginia’s grassroots activists must get involved with their own delegate elections and the governor’s race. If you don’t know who is running in your district, find out. Attend candidates’ forums. Challenge these people on their Second Amendment positions. Help them understand your concerns and do so in calm, measured language.

If you are going to contribute to a campaign, don’t wait until the last minute. Make a donation now. Early money is the best money because it helps purchase advertising. It helps pay for printing signs and pamphlets. It pays for travel and campaign staff. It helps rent office space and pay telephone bills.