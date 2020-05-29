Rat-ta-tat-tat! Take that,
you dirty rat
I admit I laughed aloud while reading (and reminiscing) Doc Dabbs’ GUNSMagazine.com article “A Recent History of Toy Guns.” Will and I must be “brothers from different mothers” — along with thousands of our fellow Baby Boomer comrades who spent hours-upon-hours playing Army. I still have my original Johnny Eagle Lieutenant 1911 in the plastic carry case complete with magazine and ammo! Being raised in the ’50s in a blue collar family, my toy gun purchases were few and far between since they weren’t necessities but our neighborhood platoon had a decent arsenal and we shared and took our turns.
My lawn mowing income, like Will’s, varied from $3 to $5 per neighbors’ lawn per week so it took a while to amass enough cash to buy toy guns. My Dad, bless his heart, helped out by making guns for me out of pine boards — several Wyatt Earp .45 Colt Buntline specials, an M1 Carbine and a Kentucky rifle. I was also fortunate to live in Upstate NY near the Crosman Arms factory and their dumpster yielded quite a few almost complete rifle stocks that hadn’t passed QC inspection. Our platoon quickly modified them with pipe barrels and other accessories. Thanks for bringing back some fond memories.
Jim Rosenbauer
Tale Of The Micrometer
I read Duke’s “Changeover Challenges” (GUNS April 2020) and then looked at the pictures. Unless my eyes deceive me (it’s possible, I’m 67), the pictured micrometer reading is showing 0.422″ not 0.426″. Maybe the slug is off center, maybe someone “clamped” the micrometer on the soft slug or maybe Yvonne’s photos are just too clear? Ha! Everyone makes a mistake sometimes. Keep up the excellent work!
Lynn Cordell
He might be correct. The bullet might have shifted by the time it got from my reloading bench and into Yvonne’s photo room. Or he may be reading it wrong. I better switch to digital. —Duke