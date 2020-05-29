I admit I laughed aloud while reading (and reminiscing) Doc Dabbs’ GUNSMagazine.com article “A Recent History of Toy Guns.” Will and I must be “brothers from different mothers” — along with thousands of our fellow Baby Boomer comrades who spent hours-upon-hours playing Army. I still have my original Johnny Eagle Lieutenant 1911 in the plastic carry case complete with magazine and ammo! Being raised in the ’50s in a blue collar family, my toy gun purchases were few and far between since they weren’t necessities but our neighborhood platoon had a decent arsenal and we shared and took our turns.

My lawn mowing income, like Will’s, varied from $3 to $5 per neighbors’ lawn per week so it took a while to amass enough cash to buy toy guns. My Dad, bless his heart, helped out by making guns for me out of pine boards — several Wyatt Earp .45 Colt Buntline specials, an M1 Carbine and a Kentucky rifle. I was also fortunate to live in Upstate NY near the Crosman Arms factory and their dumpster yielded quite a few almost complete rifle stocks that hadn’t passed QC inspection. Our platoon quickly modified them with pipe barrels and other accessories. Thanks for bringing back some fond memories.

Jim Rosenbauer