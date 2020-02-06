You’ve probably seen it mentioned elsewhere but the GUNS Magazine Podcast is rolling merrily along! We’ve been talking to a great list of guests and there are more big-name surprises in store.

In spite of great reviews and a growing audience, we’ve found the number one reason folks don’t listen is because they’re not familiar with how to use a podcast — therefore, I’ll walk you through it.

A podcast is essentially a radio show contained inside a computer file. You download the file and listen on your cell phone, tablet or home computer, just like listening to digital music. Most folks listen to podcasts while driving, working out or working around the house, just like the radio. The big advantage is you can listen anyplace, while stopping and starting whenever you need to. It’s like a VCR for your radio (anybody remember VCRs?).

The easiest way to listen is by visiting GunsMagazine.com, go to the “Podcast” tab and click on the episode. An audio player will appear and you just hit “play.” Most smartphones also have a podcast application already on the phone or you can download one such as Apple Podcast or Spotify. You then search for the GUNS Magazine Podcast, click “subscribe” and start listening!