Trying for A Record?
Recently, while researching for a story on convicted felons found with guns they should not have under existing law, Insider stumbled across the astonishing tale of a guy identified as Damion Tobias Bryant, who managed to get himself arrested three times over the course of a four-week period.
His story was carried by NorthEscambia.com in Florida, and all Insider can say is this guy appears to be a magnet for trouble. Remember, all suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to the report, when the suspect was arrested for the third time back on April 19 — also known as “Patriot’s Day” for the anniversary of Lexington and Concord — he was already free “on bonds totaling nearly a half-million dollars,” the news agency noted. That was the day he was arrested by Pensacola police “for trafficking methamphetamine over 14 grams, trafficking fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.”
On April Fool’s Day, it appears our hero was also in trouble, this time with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department and a sharp-nosed K-9 officer. Seems a couple of deputies stopped the truck he was driving only to discover “1.3 grams of MDMA, 31 grams of heroin, one gram of marijuana, 98.5 grams of fentanyl, glass smoking pipes, a loaded AK-47 with a round in the chamber and more than $1,300 in cash.” In addition to various drug-related charges, Bryant was also reportedly charged with carrying a concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The saga reportedly began back on March 19, when the same fellow was involved in another encounter with the Escambia Sheriff’s office. This time, “Bryant possessed approximately 267.8 grams of methamphetamine, 37.37 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 12.1 grams of synthetic marijuana, 22 grams of marijuana, 265 whole and 37 partial Alprazolam pills and two oxycodone pills…In addition, deputies reported finding $1,475 in cash in the room and a .45 caliber pistol in a pool.” Note: Guns can’t swim.
There does not seem to be a moral to this string of misadventures. “If at first you fail, try, try again” isn’t it.
Source:
http://www.northescambia.com/2021/04/for-the-third-time-in-a-month-eight-time-convicted-felon-from-molino-arrested-for-drug-trafficking
Subscribe To GUNS Magazine