My dad once told me about a fellow who was shot in the kneecap with a .22 Long Rifle handgun in self-defense. According to dad’s account, the bullet deflected upwards through the leg and traveled into his vitals, cancelling his ticket. I was never certain if the details were accurate but having seen what a .22-caliber bullet can do to small game, I have no reason to doubt the story.

While the .22 LR might not be anyone’s first choice for a defensive sidearm, when it is the only choice, you do the best with what you’ve got.

The good folks at Federal just upped the rimfire game with the introduction of the Federal Premium Punch .22 LR round. Suddenly, having a .22-caliber hideout gun doesn’t seem such a foolish notion.

I’ve owned a couple of small .22-caliber semi-autos sized just right for tucking into a jacket pocket, and this new round from Federal seems just right for such handguns.

The Punch .22 LR pushes a 29-grain nickel-plated lead-core bullet out the muzzle of a 2” barrel at a startling 1,070 fps. I don’t care what anyone says — that’s going to get someone’s attention, and it just might ruin his or her whole day.

Federal’s Rimfire Product Manager Dan Compton said in the news release, “Punch makes the 22 LR cartridge a viable defensive choice for the first time ever.”

In addition to the bullet, the case is also nickel-plated, which translates to better extraction and corrosion resistance. Federal says as much in their product announcement, and my personal experience with rimfire and centerfire cartridges with nickel-plated cases bears that out.