Perfect Casting!

I first heard about MP Molds around 10 years ago on a cast-bullet website. People were talking about these beautiful brass hollowpoint molds from Slovenia.



With the exchange rate of US dollars to Euros, the prices were less than $100, including shipping to the US. The molds were built with Cramer-style HP pins, allowing you to cast HPs about as fast as you can cast solid bullets.



I ordered a 0.433" 300-gr. HP mold with three crimp grooves strategically placed for Marlin .444 rifles and .44 Magnum handguns. I transferred funds via Paypal and received it in about two weeks. International trade!



I had choices of both large and small HP pins, along with a wicked Pentagon pin, promoting five petals peeling back like a jacketed bullet. In my Marlin, shooting 0.75" groups for three shots at 100 yards was the norm rather than the exception. And when 300 grains of spinning, peeled-back lead strikes a deer, Ol’ Prancer doesn’t prance very far.



Next I ordered a 200-gr. copy of the Hensley & Gibbs #68, an incredibly accurate bullet with a distinguished track record. Again, an assortment of pins was included and again, quality was so top-notch I almost felt guilty casting bullets with it. But cast them I did, along with ordering another and another and another.