The Sweep

This means we’ve got a new unique responsibility as grandparents — “the sweep” we conduct before any small visitors are allowed into the house. I keep a laminated list of all the places I have hidden firearms so nothing is overlooked in the busy moments prior to a family visit. After gathering up the various pistols, rifles, shotguns and anti-tank weapons, then locking them safely away, my wife and I cross-check each other to make sure we actually gathered up every weapon (with very young kids, we also collect the various sample knives lying around the office). It’s much like the checklist process pilots use in flight. In our case, the outcome would be equally as tragic if something was overlooked or forgotten.

This checklist and counter-check process might seem a bit over the top but we’ve also seen how unsecure guns can be forgotten when unexpected visitors show up. After a few scary “wait right here” moments, my wife and I have both committed to making the sweep our highest-priority “Immediate-action drill” (IAD) whenever we hear a tiny knock on the front door.

Of course, we don’t necessarily tell our friends we have established an IAD procedure for toddler attack, but they probably wouldn’t be surprised. After all, I’m the gun writer who once put a gas mask on my elementary-aged daughter and posed her sitting sweetly on her bed with a teddy bear to illustrate an article on preparedness. Don’t judge me.

We’ve also told the various parents we will not be offended if they inquire about the status of our guns. In fact, we asked them to ask us every time they come through the door. Hopefully, among four otherwise grown adults, someone would remember this important point in spite of the rush to the candy dish and obligatory round of hugs and runny-nosed kisses.