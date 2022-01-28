Passion Satisfied

Thanks to our shooting buddy John Wightman’s unquenchable fetish for vintage .22s, a Page-Lewis Model D Reliance is what we lucked into. In James J. Grant’s Boy’s Single Shot Rifles (William Morrow & Co., 1967), the author lauds the little bolt gun’s bona fides as a beginner’s tool and describes a fairly unconventional action:

“This little bolt action was a very safe and practical arm for a boy. When a cartridge was inserted into the chamber and the bolt was closed, the bolt went into a half-cock or safe position so the firing pin was not in contact with the cartridge head. Then, to fire the piece, the knurled bolt head was drawn to the rear to cock it … However, the bolt of this Page-Lewis mechanism behaves in an unorthodox manner. When the usual knurled knob is drawn to the rear to cock it, about two thirds of the bolt body follows along and when the trigger is pulled, falls. The flat firing pin is of course attached to the long rear of the bolt body and slides in a groove milled along the outside surface of the front one third of the bolt body.”

To make a long story short, both Mr. Page and Mr. Lewis were originally employed by Stevens in Chicopee Falls, Mass. and eventually sold their business to Savage — which had also acquired Stevens. Prior to that, Page-Lewis guns had been sold by Stevens under the company’s Springfield line (not to be confused with Springfield Armory).

Originally, Page-Lewis had produced simple rolling block designs before they moved to bolt actions. The Model D Reliance was designed as an entry level item and was produced from 1923 to 1928. The initial list price was $5.87, but the model was eventually replaced with the more refined Stevens M52.

Before anyone gets excited enough over the prospect of a $5.87 sticker price and starts looking for a time machine, it’s worth keeping in mind that in terms of actual buying power, the price translates today to $92.57.

The actual year of manufacture for John’s specimen, incidentally, is a bit hazy as the Model D — like many firearms of its era — was not serial-numbered.