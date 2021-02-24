The year was 1994, and I was in a restroom at a shopping mall in Dothan, Alabama. My wife, young son, and I had just enjoyed a day on the beach and were headed back home to Fort Rucker. As I stood at the urinal doing what guys do, I heard a mighty commotion develop behind me.

The restroom soon filled with boisterous, foul-mouthed hooligans. Before I could really process what was happening, one of them punched me sharply between the shoulder blades. This was about to get interesting.

I put myself back together and slid my hand into my right front pocket, slipping the latch on the butterfly knife that was my constant companion. As I turned around I was startled to see a dozen rough-looking gang members arranged in a semicircle facing me now quiet as the grave. It was then it struck me I was about to die in the men’s room of a shopping mall in Dothan, Alabama.

I was indeed a trained soldier and fit. However, there were a dozen of them and they looked deadly serious. I figured with my knife I could take maybe two presuming they didn’t have guns. However, I just didn’t see a happy ending while trying to best a dozen gangbangers singlehandedly.

I just did what I always do when life looks bleak — I said a little quiet prayer, readied my knife for deployment and walked straight toward the largest of the lot. I had to turn sideways to squeeze between the big guy and his adjacent miscreant, but they never took their collective eyes off the urinal. It was weird. I figure Divine Providence yet again saved my carcass from a gory demise. No kidding.

As I exited the restroom, there innocently waited my precious wife with my son. An older gentleman who was obviously more turf-savvy than I stopped the next guy heading into the john and announced there was a gang meeting going on in there. As I did not care for feeling helpless amidst such stuff, I bundled up my family and headed directly to the local county seat to apply for my first concealed carry permit.