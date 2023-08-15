One Year Out

Vote Or Lose

This guide barely scratches the surface but offers a glimpse at some of the more prominent potential candidates and where they stand. Remember, a year from now, there will be a single candidate from each political party whose record and attitudes on guns will be very well known. It’s up to you to vote accordingly — and not voting is not an option.

Defending the Second Amendment is a 24/7/365 endeavor. To many it’s a game, but there is a long-standing principle: If you play smart, you win. If you play dumb, you lose. If you play like an amateur, you will always lose. If you don’t play at all, you don’t stand a chance of winning because you’re not in the game and protecting your gun rights is not spectator-friendly. Anti-gunners love it when gun owners sit out elections.

The party in majority always sets the agenda. Next year offers the opportunity to put the Senate back in conservative hands and to build the House majority. One party traditionally protects Second Amendment rights. The other party traditionally tries to erode those rights. It’s that simple.

This one will probably get me in trouble, but here goes: Third party candidates, especially for national office, really don’t have a chance. Liberals love and even encourage such candidates because they suck votes away from the other main party’s candidate(s). Remember the axion — If you play smart, you win. More importantly, the Second Amendment wins.