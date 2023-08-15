One Year Out
Campaign ’24 Has Started!
October of the year preceding a national election may seem like a long way from November of next year. However, for people interested in protecting and defending the Second Amendment, it should be considered a “grace period” during which you can sort through the herd of candidates to determine who best will protect your interests. There’s no better time than right now to get busy.
Distractions
Of course, you’re preoccupied with other things. Hunting season is here and the holidays are just over the horizon. But don’t be so immersed in current activities you lose sight of what literally could be the most important election in your lifetime. The next few months, as would-be presidential candidates from both parties tour around the country looking for media exposure and primary votes, is your opportunity to separate potential winners from those campaigning just to appear relevant — people whose only reason to be on the campaign trails is because they’ve got nothing better to do and they need to satisfy their own self-importance.
What do we already know about some of the candidates? Here’s the “25-cent tour.”
Joe Biden — The self-described “Second Amendment guy” because he owns a shotgun, began weaponizing the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to act against gun owners almost from Day One of his presidency. His admission he would not only like to ban semi-auto rifles but also 9mm pistols has been the centerpiece of advertising by the Second Amendment Foundation for more than a year. His first nominee to head the ATF supported banning so-called “assault weapons” and the man who ultimately got the job, Steve Dettelbach, admitted during an appearance before Congress he had never owned a firearm. Earlier this year, he acknowledged he is not a “gun expert.” Yet he heads the federal agency charged with regulating firearms. Biden has opposed gun rights during his entire career inside the Beltway — more than 50 years.
Donald Trump — The man who before, during and after his term in office almost never made a stump speech without mentioning the importance of the Second Amendment but is also remembered for approving a ban on “bump stocks.” However, he filled more than 300 vacancies in the federal courts with conservative judges and appointed three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, resulting in the Bruen ruling that has thrown gun control for a loop.
Ron DeSantis — Navy veteran, former congressman and popular governor of Florida who earlier this year signed permitless carry into law. He makes anti-gunners crazy because he openly supports the right to keep and bear arms and the gun prohibition movement fears if he gets to be president, he will continue nominating conservative judges and justices to federal court vacancies.
Nikki Haley — The former South Carolina governor who infuriated anti-gunners when she expressed delight for getting a 9mm Beretta pistol for Christmas in 2013, has legit pro-rights credentials. The fact she was licensed to carry made interesting press during her time in office. She’s definitely not liked by the gun prohibition crowd, which pretty much says everything.
Chris Christie — The former New Jersey governor who pardoned Shaneen Allen, the Pennsylvania woman who was victimized by the Garden State’s Draconian gun laws. He apparently went through something of a big change in his attitude about guns during his time in office but it’s not reassuring to some people in the gun rights community.
Mike Pence — Former vice president whose division from Trump following the 2020 election earned him boos at the NRA convention in Indianapolis earlier this year. He has a pro-gun-rights voting record during his time in Congress and as Indiana governor.
Vote Or Lose
This guide barely scratches the surface but offers a glimpse at some of the more prominent potential candidates and where they stand. Remember, a year from now, there will be a single candidate from each political party whose record and attitudes on guns will be very well known. It’s up to you to vote accordingly — and not voting is not an option.
Defending the Second Amendment is a 24/7/365 endeavor. To many it’s a game, but there is a long-standing principle: If you play smart, you win. If you play dumb, you lose. If you play like an amateur, you will always lose. If you don’t play at all, you don’t stand a chance of winning because you’re not in the game and protecting your gun rights is not spectator-friendly. Anti-gunners love it when gun owners sit out elections.
The party in majority always sets the agenda. Next year offers the opportunity to put the Senate back in conservative hands and to build the House majority. One party traditionally protects Second Amendment rights. The other party traditionally tries to erode those rights. It’s that simple.
This one will probably get me in trouble, but here goes: Third party candidates, especially for national office, really don’t have a chance. Liberals love and even encourage such candidates because they suck votes away from the other main party’s candidate(s). Remember the axion — If you play smart, you win. More importantly, the Second Amendment wins.
We Can’t All Agree
If a candidate only agrees with your opinion 80% of the time, he/she is better than a candidate who disagrees with you 100% of the time! The 80-percenter just might be swayed and educated while the staunch opponent will only double down against you and against your Second Amendment rights. If you don’t vote at all because your first-choice candidate doesn’t make it to the November ballot, don’t sit out the election in a tantrum.
Next year, most governorships and most state legislative elections will also be on the ballot. You’ve got to learn all you can about candidates for office in your state, your legislative district and even your city and county council races.
You’ve got a year to get active, make up your mind about various candidates and be prepared to cast a ballot. Remember what this column warned about last month — don’t allow naysayers to talk you out of voting. It’s not something a friend would do.
Thirteen months from now, you just might be able to put some friends in public office. Which option provides you with the better outcome?