The Flattop Arrives
Blackhawk .44s came in three barrel lengths — 6-1/2", 7-1/2" and 10". Collectors later termed it the “Flattop Blackhawk .44” because of its fully adjustable rear sight set exposed on the end of a flat top strap. Later Ruger began putting some protective “ears” on both sides of Blackhawk rear sights but never for the .44 Blackhawks. The model was discontinued in 1963 after about 300 shy of 30,000 were made.
When Flattop Blackhawk .44s were introduced, I was in the first grade and when discontinued I was in the eighth grade. I was totally ignorant of them but not for long. By the mid-1960s I was a devoted reader of Skeeter Skelton and along the way he introduced me to Ruger’s Flattop .44 Magnum because he favored one with a 7-1/2" barrel. Skeeter’s Blackhawk .44 may have worn a brass grip frame. My memory is vague on that.