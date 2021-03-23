Old And New

Here’s a brief comparison. My Old Model .44 Blackhawk has a 6-1/2″ barrel. New Model Blackhawk .44s’ barrel lengths are 5-1/2″. My OM .44 has an aluminum alloy grip frame but the NM .44 has one of steel. And finally, my .44’s rear sight sets up where it can be knocked about in rough traveling but the new one has those protective sides. Interestingly, the unloaded weights of the two .44s were identical at 41 oz. My older Ruger has no safety warning printed on its barrel but someone at Ruger wised up and now the lawyer-mandated safety warning is under the barrel instead of alongside of it.

And, of course, with its transfer system of action the New Model .44 Magnum can safely be carried with all six chambers loaded while my Old Model .44 is a five shooter for safety’s sake. It should (MUST!) be carried with five rounds chambered and hammer down on the empty sixth chamber. I personally have known two fellows who ignored the safety warning and shot themselves — one fatally.

Going along with my idea Ruger Blackhawk .44 Magnums are .44 Specials with the option of also being .44 Magnums as needed, I only shot them with .44 Special factory loads. I was surprised at the difference 1″ of barrel made. Velocity from the 6-1/2″ length was 770 fps but from a 5-1/2″ it was 723 fps. As far as accuracy goes, I couldn’t tell a bit of difference between the two. Groups for five shots ran in the 2″ range at 25 yards give or take a half-inch or so.

