Number 4 Lee-Enfield Rifle

I’ve never regretted money spent on a military surplus gun. However, the 1945 Canadian No. 4 Mk 1 Lee-Enfield in this story was one of the best deals of my life when I bought it for $125 in the late 1980s. It was made in June of 1945, probably less than two months before the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima to end both the war and the production contract it was made under.

It lay next to at least a dozen others across the gun show table and it was a tough choice. They were all pretty nice, with superb bores, very nice wood and just a little bluing wear on the edges. While not the most beautifully made military gun, it was without a doubt the best bolt-action battle rifle to see widespread use in World War II.