NRA Tide Turning?

“I’d Rather Have A Sister Working In A Bordello”

I’ve spent considerable time around the television/video side of the gun and hunting industry. I have several friends who work exclusively in video and many of them are decent, ethical — and fun — people. However, there is a dark underbelly to the whole “hunting show” industry, especially when you get into the second- and third-tier “personalities.” With intense pressure to produce a world-record trophy deer, elk, caribou, lemur or ground squirrel in every single episode, ethical corners sometimes get cut. The latest was Christopher Brackett, former host of the Outdoor Channel hunting show Fear No Evil who plead guilty in Federal court in July to violations of the Lacey Act. According to the plea, Brackett admitted killing two bucks in Indiana during an episode (Indiana is a one-buck state) then transporting the second deer to Illinois. He also told his staff to hide video footage and destroy the antlers. Bracket joins TV hosts Theresa Vail, Andrae D’Acquisto, Bob Beck, Bill Busbice, William Saif III and even “Uncle Ted” (Ted Nugent) in having been prosecuted for violations occurring while or related to filming. The list is actually much longer but I got too depressed to continue researching.