NASCAR Out Of Touch?

I want you!

It’s been mentioned before but one of the most common questions we get is, “Why can’t I find GUNS Magazine on the newsstand?” While our subscriber base is robust and thriving, our advertising sales are going great and overall interest in GUNS is enjoying a new renaissance in the industry, we still hear how difficult it is for some readers to find the latest issue “in the wild.” The main reason is simple, hidden and wholly infuriating: wholesale censorship of gun magazines themselves. Because GUNS occasionally features non-Politically-Correct weapons, we have been unceremoniously dumped from several large chain stores over the last couple of years — more mindless corporate “virtue-signaling.” The story is the same for several of our esteemed competitors. So, what’s the answer? Subscribe! As both the First and Second Amendments are slowly being undermined by leftists in the name of safety and security, the best way to assure continued access to GUNS and other shooting magazines is by simply subscribing.