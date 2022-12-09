Never Give Up

Some Things Aren’t Supposed To Happen

Steve was flying instruments in flight school. At that time, instrument phase was conducted in Vietnam-

vintage UH-1H Hueys. The Instructor Pilot (IP) sat on the left, while the primary student sat on the right. The second student occupied the jump seat and managed fuel checks. At the rough midpoint the two students would swap out. This scheme has produced countless thousands of competent and capable Army Aviators.

Steve was shooting an instrument approach into the Dothan, Ala., airport. For this particular phase of training, the student pilot flies behind the Cardboard Cloud. This is a piece of cardboard cut to fit in the pilot’s-side windshield to keep the student’s attention focused inside where it should be. You could see above the Cardboard Cloud, but you couldn’t actually see where you were going. The first inkling Steve had something was amiss was when the Low Rotor RPM horn went off in his helmet.

Helicopter pilots don’t generally wear parachutes because the entire aircraft is your parachute. There is a mechanical interface between the engine and the main rotor transmission called a sprag clutch. In the event of an engine failure the sprag clutch automatically disengages, allowing the rotor to spin freely.

In this state the rotor windmills during a controlled descent like a maple leaf, retaining a great deal of energy. Once close to the ground the pilot flares to bleed off airspeed and then pops the collective at the last minute to load the rotor system. This increases the pitch in the rotor blades, slows the entire rotor system, and ideally results in a smooth and comfortable controlled power-off landing.

To verify all is indeed well after an engine failure in a helicopter, the first thing you look at is the RPM gauge. There is a separate needle for the engine and the rotor. These two needles are typically locked together. In a normal engine failure the engine RPM should drop, while the rotor RPM remains steady.

In Steve’s case both needles were headed for the basement. Steve had experienced a sprag clutch failure. Right before impact, Steve glanced up just in time to see the main rotor seize right off the nose. Steve had just suffered a main rotor stoppage in flight.