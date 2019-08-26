Long Yardage

Ruger Americans

I ordered some Weaver 30mm tactical rings from Amazon for $30. Mounting was simple with the American’s scope rail. Again, a few shots at 25 yards and we were ready to move to the 100-yard range. My first group of five at 100 yards was a measly .835. Although 1.5" high, six clicks down and I was in the bullseye. These guns are shooters!



This budget-minded rifle is probably one of the best-kept secrets in the shooting world, but word has leaked out — for good reason! Somehow, the engineers at Ruger have managed to put together an affordable gun that shoots as good, if not better, than rifles costing 3 or 4 times as much.



I don’t know about you, but I feel kind of smug after outshooting buddies with expensive rifles and glass. Using bare-bone basics to get the job done has always impressed me more than the price tag.



The Ruger American weighs 6.1 lbs. and has a 22" cold hammer-forged barrel made of alloy steel. Its black synthetic stock is lightweight and feels good when shouldered. Its patented-pending “Power Bedding” bedding-block positively locates the receiver and free floats the barrel for exceptional accuracy. It has a tang safety reminiscent of the original Model 77. The short action has an integral Picatinny rail and the bolt has three lugs with a 70-degree throw, giving you ample scope clearance while cycling the action. The Ruger Marksman Adjustable trigger is easily set between 3 to 5 lbs.



By no means am I saying the Ruger American will shoot as well as a custom $5,000 rifle topped with a $2,000 scope — that’s crazy! What I am saying is you can participate, learn and have fun along your journey to long-range shooting using this kind of outfit until you’re certain you want to invest more money into it.



In my mind, the Ruger American is one of the best bargains in firearms history. When you get down to it, accuracy is the name of the game and the American delivers without breaking the bank.