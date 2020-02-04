Results

I found the 170-gr. Sierra to be picky in this particular Marlin, however with 22.0 grains of #4227, muzzle velocity was just under 1,600 fps with a 1″ group for three shots at 45 yards. The heavier 210-gr. Sierra JHC proved to be a stellar performer in the gun with 18.0 grains of Accurate #9, 18.0 grains of #2400, 22.0 grains of H110 and 20.0 grains of #4227 all giving very small groups well under 1″. The H110 produced a 5/8″ group at 45 yards. Muzzle velocities were 1,598 fps, 1,678 fps, 1,679 fps and 1,440 fps respectively. Similar results were obtained with the Hornady 210-gr. XTP-JHC, giving me the tightest group of any jacketed bullet, 3/8″, over 18.0 grains of #2400 and a muzzle velocity of 1,636 fps. This same load under the Speer 220-gr. SWC gave 50 fps more muzzle velocity and grouped into 3/4″ for three shots at 45 yards.

I did not have a clue as to how the 212-gr. PCHPGC would perform as I had never tried this bullet before in a sixgun. Actually, I didn’t expect it to perform very well in a rifle barrel either but I was very pleasantly surprised. With four different loads I average 3/4″ with 18.0 grains of #2400 coming in just under 1,700 fps. This should be a very potent hunting load. I got another very pleasant surprise when I tried the Oregon Trail Hard Cast 215-gr. SWC. Both 6.0 grains of Red Dot and 6.5 grains of W231 gave muzzle velocities around 1,100–1,150 fps with 1″ groups, however I really hit the easy-shooting jackpot with 8.0 grains of Unique coming in over 1,300 fps and giving an amazing 3/8″ for three shots at 45 yards.

It is a little easier these days to find .41 Magnum leverguns as Henry Repeating Arms chambers their Big Boy thusly. Now Marlin is once again producing quality leverguns, perhaps they will bring back the .41 Magnum also.

