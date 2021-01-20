New Bullets

It wasn’t long before jacketed bullets started to appear. By the mid-1980s we had the Sierra 240 JHC, the Hornady 250 JHP and the Speer 260 JHP. I used the latter especially in Long Range Silhouetting. In 1983 Freedom Arms brought out the first .454 Casull Single Action from their new factory in Freedom, Wyo. Not only did Freedom Arms produce the finest single actions ever to come from a factory they also offered loaded ammunition, brass cases and jacketed bullets including 240-, 260- and 300-grain versions. Now we had a good supply of suitable jacketed bullets for use in Marlin and Winchester lever actions.

To go along with my Ruger and Freedom Arms sixguns, I acquired a pair of Winchester 1894AE Trapper .45 Colt leverguns with 16″ barrels. Today I still have my two Winchester Trappers and both wear receiver sights. However, in those early days one of them was equipped with a 4X scope just to see what kind of accuracy was possible. All of my testing was done with three-shot groups at 50 yards. It did not take long to find the Winchester Trappers were quite accurate. All of my work in those days was done with Hodgdon’s H110 and Winchester’s W296 powders. At the time and for many years after, reloaders argued about these two powders being the same. Hodgdon now owns Winchester Powders and a check of their Annual Manual shows the exact reloading data for both powders. This is also true of HP-38 and W231 — same powders.

Using the 240 Sierra Jacketed Hollow Cavity bullets gave the following results from the Winchesters: 23.0 grains of H110 registered 1,550 fps with a three-shot group of 1-1/4″ and 25.0 grains, 1,681 fps, 1-1/4″. A 250 Hornady and the same 23.0 grains of H110 charge resulted in just under 1,600 fps with three shots in 7/8″. The same charge with the 260-grain Speer was 100 fps slower, with three shots in a one-hole, 1/2″ group. This was 35 years ago and unfortunately the black and white pictures from those days are long lost. I really pushed the Freedom Arms 300-grain JHP and the Winchesters. Using 27.0 grains of W296 gave me 1,750 feet per second and a 1″ group. This load was much more powerful than factory .45-70 loads available at the time and these days I don’t feel like I need this kind of power nor do I want to shoot anything so heavy off my shoulder, now in the second year of its ninth decade.