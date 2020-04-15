Kismet, Coincidence — or?

Cousin Charlie

I grew up in Ohio where my uncle had a farm outside of Homerville. He had three kids, my older cousins, Betty Sue, Frances, and Charlie. I spent much of my summertime on the farm with Cousin Charlie. He was about eight years older than I and our relationship did not get off to the best start, at least on my part. Apparently he had to break me in first. The first time I was there we took a walk in the fields, he stopped when we got to a wire fence and then he grabbed my hand with one of his and the fence with his other.

I received a very unpleasant tingling. Then, he said “Let’s go for a ride,” and set me up on the back of the wagon as we headed out over the field. The wagon happened to be a manure spreader and the chicken coop had been freshly cleaned out. When the wagon started up, I got splattered. I was thankful he had not just cleaned out the cow barn.

Then, on Saturday afternoon, we were all cleaned up and ready to go into the town of Lodi for a movie. While we were waiting for the girls, Cousin Charlie and I took a walk and stopped to watch the old sow with her piglets in the pen. He told me to smack the old sow on her rump with the hammer, which I stupidly obliged. She did not like it at all, busted through the pen and came after me. I went up the ladder onto the roof, lost my footing, rolled off into all the pig slop. Now 70 years later I can still remember my aunt’s fussing and fuming as she tried to clean me up.