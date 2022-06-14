Judgment Day

When Nov. 8 rolls around, you will be voting for a lot of people running for office at all levels and among the races are positions as judges — a more important elected office than one might imagine.

There are many ways to protect your Second Amendment rights. Participating in judicial elections is one of the most overlooked.

It is imperative to check the backgrounds of people who wish to sit in judgment of all because the courtroom can be a Pandora’s Box of legal activism. Are they supported by activist organizations? Are they rated “qualified,” and who does the rating?

As this month’s column was being prepared, we did a little research due to some startling — nay, shocking — information that surfaced in relation to a couple of police officers murdered in Washington State. Two lawmen, one a sheriff’s deputy and the other a municipal police officer, were murdered and the suspects in both slayings were convicted felons who had firearms.

One of the suspects was killed in the same gun battle in which he fatally wounded the deputy. The other suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting the uniformed city officer and then driving over his body before fleeing a few blocks to where he was involved in a horrendous traffic accident and subsequently taken into custody.

Suspect No. 2, as it turned out, had a long criminal history dating back nearly four decades. His troubles included multiple felonies and at the time of the shooting, he was wanted on two misdemeanor warrants.

How do people with multiple felonies manage to be loose in public? Often, it’s because of lenient judges. Ergo, it is incumbent upon voters wishing to keep their neighborhoods and communities safe to pay attention to judges and how they sentence people convicted in their courtrooms.