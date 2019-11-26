M1/Johnson Shootout

About a year or so after Dad passed, around late 2000, Thomas and I took the Johnson out to shoot a bit. Nothing serious, no paper targets or sight fiddling — just a couple of pops at a 100-yard gong for giggles. However, Thomas had recently acquired a nice M1 so we decided to see how a WWII-vintage Garand would stack up against the prize Johnson.



We both shot the Johnson and the M1 at 100 yards from a rest, using some 150- and 165-gr. soft points, which weren’t impressive in terms of grouping from either rifle. But when we went to some 1948-vintage GI ball, things tightened up considerably from both rifles. Functioning of both, incidentally, was flawless but the Johnson could be loaded without disturbing your firing position, meaning you didn’t have to lift your head much to ram down an 8-round en bloc clip as was necessary with the Garand.



Our 100-yard groups with the Johnson were, to be honest, over twice the size of those with the Garand. But since neither Thomas nor I are spring chickens in terms of visual acuity, we were pretty stoked with the results. The Garand gave us 3-shot groups slightly over 2" while the Johnson was over 4". Funny thing was, the Garand’s trigger was 5.5 lbs., but clean and reasonably crisp for an issue service rifle while the Johnson was a lesser 4.5 lbs. The difference? The Johnson’s was creepy and gritty as hell.



But the Johnson apparently worked and worked well. Bruce Canfield, author of the definitive book on the gun, relates an incident which could well serve as a wry commentary on the overall Johnson/M1 saga:



Any thought that the Johnson rifle was not suitable as a combat weapon was firmly set to rest by Platoon Sergeant Harry M. Tully of the 1st Parachute Battalion. Tully, armed with an M1941 Johnson semiautomatic rifle killed 42 Japanese at ranges up to 800 yards on Gavutu. Tully also earned the Silver Star for his exploits. Sgt. Tully’s story was later printed in the December 1, 1942, issue of Look magazine. Ironically, in the accompanying artwork, Tully was depicted armed with an M1 Garand rifle rather than the Johnson rifle he actually used.