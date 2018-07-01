Japan's Imperial Triad

Hell for Stout

As surplus collectibles, Japan’s Arisaka Type 38 and Type 99 rifles and carbines are very available and still relatively inexpensive, yet there are intriguing variations. In 1905, the Arisaka rifle was officially designated the “Type 38” chambered for the semi-rimmed 6.5x50 cartridge. As customary in Imperial Japan, Type 38 was assigned to the Arisaka to honor the 38th year of the Emperor Meiji’s rule.



While similar in overall concept to the Mauser ’98, the Arisaka is an inspired derivative and probably the strongest military bolt action ever fielded. Among its unique features are a strong breeching design, an ingeniously simple bolt consisting of only five parts — bolt body, extractor, firing pin, mainspring and end cap — and this cap serves as both a safety and a gas-blocking bolt shroud.



There’s also a dust cover activated by the bolt, shielding the action from the elements, and extended action tangs reinforcing the pistol grip. In addition, the later Type 99 featured a chrome-lined bore, integral bipod and anti-aircraft rear sight.



But as great a design as it was, no one paid much attention to the Arisakas flooding back from the Pacific Theater. In fact, in the post-war period anything made in Japan was considered cheap and inferior. But as far as the Arisaka goes, that was about to change with the publication of P.O. Ackley’s military action blow-up and metallurgy tests conducted during the 1950s.



Loading Springfield, Mauser, Enfield P-14 and No. 1 MkIII, Krag and Arisaka Type 38 and 99 rifles to the point of failure, Ackley discovered only the Type 38 survived the blow-up tests, with the Type 99 coming in second. Sending one of the Type 38 actions to a leading heat-treating firm for analysis, Ackley received the following report:



“The design of the receiver appears to be in some respects superior to the Springfield and Mauser from the standpoint of simplicity of machining and inletting. The receiver was not only carefully but even elaborately heat-treated. The heat-treatment appears to be superior to the average Mauser, Springfield and Enfield.”



Those conclusions shouldn’t really come as a surprise when you consider how many centuries Japanese swordmakers had been perfecting the heat-treatment of their fabulous blades. Based on Ackley’s exploratory work, the Arisaka finally earned a bit of well-deserved respect.



Broadly speaking, the most available Arisakas can be divided into two types — the Type 38 and the Type 99. The Type 38 in 6.5 was produced from 1905 to roughly 1940 at arsenals in Japan, Manchuria and Korea. In 1939, the Type 99 chambered in 7.7x58 (Japan’s heavy machinegun cartridge) was introduced and the Type 38 phased out. Total production of both types between 1905 and 1945 is estimated at 6.4 million.



Putting together an “Arisaka triad” isn’t difficult. Available models of Type 38 and Type 99 include long rifles, short rifles, carbines, cavalry rifles, sniper rifles, training rifles and — in the case of the Type 99 — a take-down paratroop variant.