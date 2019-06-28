In Cold Blood

Close Call

My daughter was seven and the most adorable carbon-based life form on the planet. (You may recall she was my able gun photographer before she left for college some years back.) We live way out in the wilderness and, like most little kids, she liked to run about barefoot.



As she scampered down the stone steps to the lake that serves as our backyard, I saw something move. I snatched her up just as her little pink foot was plunging into a massive coiled moccasin on the next step. The snake had its head cocked back and its mouth open, showing us its ample dentures. I restarted my heart, placed my daughter a safe distance away, and expeditiously retrieved my cut-down Remington 870 12-gauge.



The gun is an NFA-registered short-barreled shotgun with a 12" tube. I jacked a shell into the chamber and arranged my muffs as I ran back outside. In moments the snake and I were staring at each other over the front sight bead.



I didn’t want to blow a divot out of the steps, so we had a bit of a Mexican standoff. Eventually he blinked and retreated down the steps at speed. I drew a bead on the spot where he would fly off the end, my finger poised on the trigger.



The blasted snake just dove into the water without giving me a shot. In frustration I ran to the last step and cycled four rounds into the reeds, throwing copious mud and detritus heavenward. I was actually both shocked and thrilled to find myself showered with snake entrails.