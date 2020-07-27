Requirements

A writer needs some level of expertise in the use of words. For instance, I know a noun is a word appearing in most sentences and frequently advocated by high school English teachers. Verbs are action words, while pronouns are words you are no longer allowed to use unless they are one of the official 4,396 government-recognized alternative genders. Don’t worry about split infinitives — these are urban legends invented by the Trilateral Commission or maybe Methodists. Dangling participles are actually a type of tree-dwelling snake.

Spelling is another highly important skill. Here’s a professional “insider” tip — after you are finished writing a story, tap the “F7” key on your computer. If done deftly, magical computer fairies will clean up the gross spelling errors in your manuscript, though they still won’t crank out 1,500 words by Friday.

One of the most important concepts of writing is Topic. Without a topic, you end up like a troop of Boy Scouts earning their riflery merit badge — full of enthusiasm but spraying words all over the place. Topics are often difficult to locate and pin down, tougher than making a double on quail or beating Rob Latham’s split times. In fact, I would rather bet my financial future on defeating Mr. Latham head-to-head while armed only with a Jennings .22 than try to pluck a theme from thin air after sitting down at the keyboard, with a headache, six hours before deadline.

In today’s journalism world, you should also be well-versed in photography, videography and video editing, audio editing, website design, social media posting, SEO, ftp, WordPress, search-engine techniques, proofreading and have the ability to subsist on Ramen noodles and carryout food for days on end.