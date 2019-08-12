How Cool Is My (Old) Tool?

New Cover Gun — Not!

Once in a while something comes across the transom that causes us to clap like a toddler and chuckle enough we have to share with our reader family. In this case, it was an email touting a “fully loaded” AR15 rifle. As you can see (we apologize for poor image quality, but hey, it’s the internet!), this super-duper uber-gun really is fully accessorized and has everything except a ground-pepper dispenser and a tactical beard-oil container. We suppose there is a trigger in there somewhere but couldn’t swear as such in a court of law. If you were hoping to see this on the cover of GUNS, you’ll probably be waiting a long time but I’d guess several of our esteemed competitors are trying to find the owner as we speak.