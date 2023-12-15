Ammo Dump

I’ve also been forced to reckon with, “Exactly how much ammunition do you need?!?” My obvious answer is “All of it,” but this just causes the inquisitor to pivot and start a lecture about the size of my boot collection.

She does have a point about bullets. I certainly recommend keeping half-boxes of ammo for guns you haven’t owned in decades, but even I can’t explain the pounds and pounds of orphan rounds held in reserve. It’s a common habit — we all save those individual cartridges found in our pockets, packs and bags after a day at the range or hunt. They end up in a box someplace and accumulate even though we have no intention to ever use, sell or give them away.

In my case, just the .22 LR rounds rolling loosely around inside an old box, covered in lint and dirt, could fulfill the lead needs of a major auto battery manufacturer for six months. I’ll never use these because they’re filthy but they are safe, having found a “forever home” in my loving care. Some of these rounds have been around longer than my children.

Souvenirs are another thing. Some aren’t directly-related to shooting but we keep them by the gross as mementos of an adventurous life. Besides odd-shaped rocks and old permits, my own collection contains enough animal parts to start a small taxidermy museum — deer skulls, fur scraps, feathers, mediocre antlers, jawbones, turtle shells, clamshells, vertebra of unknown origin and the remains of a partridge in a pear tree. There is also the deer hide I attempted to tan but ended up looking like a sheet of putrefied Formica.

All this hoarding is fine and dandy when you have enough space, but things eventually start to overflow. There will come a time when you realized there is a serious risk of being killed in an avalanche of broken rifle scopes, worn-out duck decoys and dozens upon dozens of mostly empty bottles of gun solvent.

This becomes the day you commit the ultimate act of despair — start throwing things away.

First, you think “I could sell most of this!” and you could … provided you spend decades of your life in the effort and are willing to make a profit measured in pennies. After cold financial prudence sets in, you start looking for someone to deliver a construction dumpster.