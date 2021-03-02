History At High Speed

Consider all this as evidence of rapid change during this historical period. In 1911 the U.S. Army adopted the much-beloved .45 Auto pistol. Fifty years prior the U.S. Army adopted the Model 1860 .44 cap and ball revolver. The most used rifle-musket in the Civil War was the .58 Model 1861 Springfield. Only 42 years later the U.S. Army adopted a .30 caliber bolt-action rifle still popular today among gun folks as the U.S. Model 1903 .30 Springfield. Compare this — the standard load for a Model 1861 rifle-musket was a 450-grain pure lead Minie ball with a muzzle velocity of about 950 fps. The .30-06 military ball load fired a 150-grain bullet at 2,700 fps.