Trailer Travails

In the Wilds

Actually, I love to camp but my tastes run toward internal-frame packs, freeze-dried food and pristine ridges deep in the wilderness, regardless of how inconvenient they are to access.

I have spent considerable time in organized, formal campgrounds during various shooting, hunting, fishing and general outdoor rambling. To accommodate my aversion, I do try to avoid peak times such as spring, summer and fall. I’ll even grudgingly acknowledge a state park or federal campground can be a very nice place to visit during a major blizzard or hurricane. I’ve done both, even though the storm wasn’t officially a Cat 1, it just seemed that way.

At the risk of publicly exposing my irascible side, I will admit the majority of my disdain for camping comes from the people populating the campground. Between the general overcrowding, hordes of drunken yahoos mixed with swarms of unsupervised children committing moderate annoyance under the cloud of campfire smoke hanging in stagnant 90-degree air, I have often said housing prisoners of war in such conditions would invoke a visit from an international tribunal.

We found there was never a moment of peace with the trailer. We were either scrambling around to prepare for a trip, suffering through the weekend in a hot, crowded, smoggy, overpriced shanty town or were cleaning up in preparation to do it again the following weekend. I soon began to realize there were other ways to spend our time, countless new adventures awaiting which didn’t involve public restrooms cluttered with the skeletal remains of health inspectors.

Simply towing the trailer was a major headache. I have pulled boat trailers across the country for years without major incident (yet), but for some reason, our camper seemed bent on destroying our vehicles, my sanity, or both. One time, I heard Satan laughing with delight, but the radio wasn’t even playing …

For example, while coming home late one Sunday night after spending the weekend in misery — Misery, Illinois — I noticed out of the corner of my eye another driver was trying to pass on the right. I grew increasingly agitated about this stupid and dangerous motorist until I realized it was actually our trailer, now happily chewing the paint off my still-financed family van. Though I had spent many hours working on the problematic hitch latch, it would still periodically spring open to give the trailer a moment of unearned highway frolic. This quickly became unfunny after the second such incident.

Therefore, given all these problems and my disgust with the whole camping scene in general, the trailer quickly went into the category of “things I have tried and won’t do again,” along with disco dancing and badger husbandry.