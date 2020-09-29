A few nights ago, I was in the backyard of our little estate on the prairie watering the plants, a favorite summer evening pastime. Standing barefoot in the pastel twilight with a garden hose is worth many hours of relaxation therapy and cheaper than a psychiatrist — or even bourbon. At least for this editor, time spent dousing the plants allows for forced quiet reflection in an otherwise hectic schedule.

While absently dampening our Spirea bushes, I was roused from my contemplation by watching a pair of robins petulantly digging for bugs just a few yards away in the freshly drenched mulch.

The birds were young and cheeky as they sauntered within feet of where I was standing. For several minutes I enjoyed the show. As they were close enough I could see the Robin’s feathers puff whenever they spied a worm. The bird would pause, cock its head then dive into the mulch, thrashing about for a moment in a shower of hardwood chips then triumphantly surface with a slimy snack.

Enjoying the little show, I was suddenly reminded of an episode from several decades ago. It was otherwise forgotten but had played a tremendous part in the development of my personal shooting and hunting ethic, in fact, my overall view of the outdoors. Like most important lessons, it was somewhat painful at the time.