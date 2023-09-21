The Mouse That Roars

I’ve always had an outsized fascination with teeny-weeny guns. I guess it’s primitive human intrigue at something which can inflict such tremendous damage and project power far in excess of its meager size. The smaller a gun gets, the more fascinated I become. This is one of many reasons I dearly love the smallest of the small, as exemplified by the North American Arms (NAA) micro-revolvers.

I’ve carried all sorts of “mouse guns” both on- and off-duty and continue to do so. However, I’ll be the first to admit — like spiritous beverages and feisty women — they’re not for everyone. In fact, I’ll even put them in the category of “Do as I say, not as I do” because you’ll rarely hear me espouse the virtues of miniature guns, even though there is likely one in my pocket. Let’s examine this hypocritical dichotomy.