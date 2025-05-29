The History Of Gunpowder

We use it all the time, it forms the basis for our hobby, provides our primary means of self-defense and is even acknowledged (sort of) in the U.S. Constitution. Some of us handle it on a regular basis, but for the most part, we take it for granted despite the fact that it literally changed the world. It’s the semi-unsung hero of shooting. Of course, I’m referring to gunpowder.

Gunpowder was one of those groundbreaking inventions that dramatically altered the course of civilization. It was first discovered in ancient China during the Tang dynasty, around the 9th century AD. It was not the result of a deliberate attempt to create a weapon, but rather the byproduct of alchemists’ efforts to develop an elixir of immortality. This incidental experimentation would eventually revolutionize warfare, change the course of global geopolitics — and it also brought us plinking.