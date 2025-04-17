Upper Management

We made our way to the topmost peak of the warehouse, went out onto the flat roof and approached the edge together. As nine heads peered over the side, a collective exhale nearly stripped the tar off the roof. This drop was MUCH higher!

When breath returned to our bodies, several expletives were accidentally spewed into the wind. Everyone silently hoped some kind of medical emergency would require their attention and call them back down to earth. Some of the guys later confided they’d have been happy to donate a kidney at that moment if it got them back on terra firma. However, no such luck was forthcoming.

I watched in mute horror as the first teammate clipped on the rope and shuffled to the edge. If you took a picture of his face prior to stepping backward, it could be printed on poison bottles to frighten away children. The mood was grim.

My turn eventually came, and I took my place at the edge. Things were going reasonably well — I hadn’t soiled myself yet — and I was secretly pleased with my iron nerves and granite composure. But then, I looked down between my heels and saw the tiny people standing next to a miniature fire hydrant. At this point, the following conversation took place in my head —

Brain: Attention hand, please release grip slightly.

Hand: Sorry, can’t do that.

Heart: OMG! WE ARE GOING TO DIE!

Brain: It’s OK, everything is fine, everybody calm down.

Hand: We are shutting down and going home.

Heart: WE ARE REALLY, REALLY GOING TO DIE!

Brain: C’mon hand, please release the grip!

Hand: The number you have reached is no longer in service …

Eventually, due to sheer fatigue, I slowly released my iron grip on the rope and edged backward over the drop. By “slowly,” I mean a mobility-impaired snail shot past me going over the edge. By now, my bloodstream was 100% filled with exotic fear hormones, and my mutinous heart attempted to climb through my nose and back onto the ledge.