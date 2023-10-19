Night Vision Tips

Sight Tricks

Even without artificial light, there is usually enough ambient illumination for your eyeballs to work to some degree or another. Rod cells are not located in the center of the retina — the most dark-sensitive region is located six to ten degrees off-axis. This is why the technique of “Off-center vision” works. For example, if you want to examine someone’s face in the dark, you will need to look at their ear. When evaluating a landmark or object, look several feet left or right of it. It takes some practice, but you will be amazed at how well this works.

You must also “scan” with your night vision. Even in dim light, the visual purple eventually bleaches out within 4 to 10 seconds, causing individual rod cells to cease functioning. To compensate, simply shift your glance every few seconds and avoid staring. You have probably noticed that the harder you stare at something in the dark, the more it will seem to float and jump and finally disappear. This is due to the degradation of visual purple.

While electronic night vision devices have evolved to the point where darkness doesn’t pose any substantial hindrance, the old Mark I eyeball is still less bulky, easier and much faster to deploy. Practice these techniques, and you’ll be surprised at how well you can “own the night.”

