New Ammo, Old Concept

In recent years, the firearms industry has seen an unprecedented tidal wave of new gun cartridges being released by manufacturers. While this is one facet of our new “Golden Age” for shooters, many folks are asking if all the new cartridges and calibers are — in reality — a case of “too much, too soon.” Moreover, when a new cartridge fails in the marketplace, the owners who bought guns chambered in an overhyped “Best New Cartridge of All Time” flameout are left wondering if the failure was by design or just bad luck.

Like most things, the reasons behind this phenomenon are complex. A blend of technological innovation, evolving shooter preferences and strategic marketing from ammunition and firearm manufacturers all play a part in this trend. If you look at all the players and their motivations, you’ll see both manufacturers and shooters bear some of the blame if one of the new cartridges ends up being a flop.

Here’s a breakdown of the key reasons why it seems a new cartridge is announced every day, only to quietly die a few years later: