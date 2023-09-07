Awareness

Realization of this problem came as I was once again dashing home this week, feeling vaguely guilty and driving at an excessive speed in a vain effort to locate a spot where I had a decent cellular phone signal. For the thousandth time, I had made iron-clad promises to return at a certain time but slid into the driveway an hour overdue to a dinner of hot tongue and cold shoulder.

The problem not only affects Your Humble Servant but also afflicts my shooting social circle and remains a matter of conjecture if this is our fault or something out of our collective control. My wife has a wild theory on the topic, but I won’t share the ramblings of someone who builds a 36-hour time cushion around all social engagements.

This problem is a universal marital complaint because many times I have called a friend’s home in the evening, only to hear something along the lines of “Oh, he went to the range to test out a new batch of handloads and was supposed to be home two hours ago. I’ve been in labor for over 12 hours, so I’d expect him at any moment.” In this case, my friend made it back in time for the christening.

It is fairly easy to determine the root cause of this lack of punctuality among firearms enthusiasts — the “one more” syndrome. The return time from a shooting session is usually decided upon prior to leaving, but at the end of the day, we are always tempted to shoot one more shot, load one more magazine or try to tighten up the group by shooting just one more group. These ‘final’ attempts start stretching the minutes, then sometimes turn into hours and occasionally weeks as we endeavor to end our day on a positive note.