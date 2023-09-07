I’m Late, I’m Late …
For Something ...
It's Not Our Fault
This column should have appeared yesterday, but I got home after the deadline.
It wasn’t my fault because every shooter knows any trip to the range invariably means walking through the door at home much later than your promised return time — occasionally measured in not only days and months but eons. One can only imagine John Moses Browning’s tardiness record coming back from tweaking the 1911.
It’s a widespread, curious problem but a universal truth nonetheless. No matter how many pounds of intention you apply to the matter, you will always return late from a shooting session, even if there is a wedding or major surgery to attend. In my case, there is no doubt I’ll someday come rushing into a chapel, arms full of shooting accessories and smelling of burnt powder before I drop everything at the feet of the Minister and climb into the casket after apologizing to all for my tardiness.
Awareness
Realization of this problem came as I was once again dashing home this week, feeling vaguely guilty and driving at an excessive speed in a vain effort to locate a spot where I had a decent cellular phone signal. For the thousandth time, I had made iron-clad promises to return at a certain time but slid into the driveway an hour overdue to a dinner of hot tongue and cold shoulder.
The problem not only affects Your Humble Servant but also afflicts my shooting social circle and remains a matter of conjecture if this is our fault or something out of our collective control. My wife has a wild theory on the topic, but I won’t share the ramblings of someone who builds a 36-hour time cushion around all social engagements.
This problem is a universal marital complaint because many times I have called a friend’s home in the evening, only to hear something along the lines of “Oh, he went to the range to test out a new batch of handloads and was supposed to be home two hours ago. I’ve been in labor for over 12 hours, so I’d expect him at any moment.” In this case, my friend made it back in time for the christening.
It is fairly easy to determine the root cause of this lack of punctuality among firearms enthusiasts — the “one more” syndrome. The return time from a shooting session is usually decided upon prior to leaving, but at the end of the day, we are always tempted to shoot one more shot, load one more magazine or try to tighten up the group by shooting just one more group. These ‘final’ attempts start stretching the minutes, then sometimes turn into hours and occasionally weeks as we endeavor to end our day on a positive note.
I’d wager range time accounts for perhaps the greatest total amount of tardiness, but hunting involves single larger incidents. While it’s not uncommon to be 30 minutes or an hour overdue from a range trip, if you’re tardy getting home from a hunting trip, it’s not uncommon to find your portrait on the side of a milk carton. “Just one more flight of mallards, then we need to start packing up …”
If you are a non-shooting spouse who has accidentally stumbled on this corner, please try to understand the problem and not be too hard on those of us who suffer from chronic “one more” disorder. We don’t really intend to be delayed, but once we’ve got a gun in our hand, time ceases to exist, and before long, the clock has become our nemesis — at least until we get home.
Therefore, in an effort to ensure domestic tranquility, I will hereby ask all shooters to now raise their right hand and take a collective oath, swearing our allegiance to deadlines and promising to be home on time, every time, regardless of how promising the next brushy draw appears or despite finding one more fully-loaded magazine in your shooting bag. We hereby promise to be more conscious of the time and quit making excuses about our tardiness …
… Oh, wait. I’d like to continue with the pledge, but I just realized I’m already late for a meeting.