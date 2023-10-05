Fear Of Flying?
Flying With Guns Isn’t Complicated!
It’s hunting season, and many nimrods are boarding the mighty sky bus to head to the hinterlands for adventure. For others, the State of the Union is getting uglier, so they’d really like to have a legitimate means to defend themselves at their vacation destination. Thus, more and more folks are considering flying with guns.
If you’ve been leery of taking a gun with you on a commercial airline, fear not, as I’ll give you the quick-n-dirty version to ease your mind and make the process easier. Of course, I can’t do anything about the guy with terminal body odor in the middle seat, but nobody claimed flying was fun these days.
At The Airport
You are allowed to fly with an unloaded firearm in your checked baggage, provided you declare it upon check-in at the ticket counter. You may not use curb-side check-in. There, at the ticket counter, you must tell the agent — usually in a subdued and conspiratorial voice — “I have a firearm to check.”
Most agents treat it like a non-event. A few will give you “the hairy eyeball,” but it’s open for debate if this is due to a latent anti-gun stance or the fact you’re creating extra work for them. Don’t worry, just smile. In fact, pro tip #1 is to always apologize for the extra bother, even if you think they’re a flaming ass. The goal is to get on your plane with minimal bother, not win an improvised urination contest with airline personnel.
Remember one thing: it’s their house. They’ll always win.
After checking your ID, they will ask you if the gun is unloaded and give you paper(s) to sign acknowledging the gun is unloaded, you won’t do anything stupid and — probably — promise not to stick your tongue into an unattended power outlet. The airlines used to make you demonstrate the gun was indeed unloaded, but in the last few years, most have dropped this awkward and potentially dangerous little charade as most ticket agents don’t know an AR-15 from an F-15.
The gun must be in a lockable hard case. For a handgun, I use an inexpensive (and lightweight) plastic gun case which accepts two small padlocks. The goal isn’t to prevent theft since bad-guy luggage handlers will make off with the whole thing anyway but to prevent damage and meet the legal requirements. For long guns, buy the most indestructible, bullet-proof, bomb-proof case you can find, then try an even more durable model. Don’t scrimp here — you’ll regret it!
Gun cases should be padlocked in all designated padlock holes. If the case can be forced open in any way and the gun somehow slips out, you’ll have to buy more locks for $25 dollars apiece at the airport “convenience” store or leave your gun behind. Don’t ask how I know.
You can take along up to 11 pounds of ammunition. The reason behind this magic number is lost to history. Regardless, it must be in a secure container. Original packaging is perfect, while some claim loaded magazines in a carrier are acceptable. I’ve heard of cases both yeah and nay. Me, I always keep ammo in factory boxes and load up once I’m on the ground.
Bag And Tag
At this point in check-in, if everything is shipshape, you’ll get a red or orange tag to place in your luggage. Some airlines require it to be placed inside the gun case, some tape it to the case, and some just want you to place it within your luggage. There should be nothing such as a tag or notice (yes, I’ve had them) on the outside of your luggage saying, “Steal me!! I have a gun inside!” With a long gun case, you’ll put the red tag inside.
At this point, you should get your boarding pass — always get a hard-copy boarding pass just in case — and head to everyone’s favorite place, the security checkpoint.
Oh wait, I forgot: in some places I’ve been, like Phoenix, San Antonio or Orlando, the ticket agent must personally schlep all your luggage and gun cases to TSA for screening. Here, an agent will not only check your gun case and firearm but go through your luggage, too. Why they need to unroll all my socks after I already declared a firearm which I cannot access during flight, I have no idea. But you know the drill: smile and thank them for their time. In these airports, I always build in an extra 30 minutes on top of the two-hour ‘regular’ security screening.
Once you and your firearm have officially parted ways, going through the security screening does not change. Just smile and pretend you’re a cow headed down the chute to slaughter.
If you went straight from the ticket counter to the security checkpoint minus your luggage, after screening, you should stop at the supervisor’s desk or kiosk to see if they need your keys or combination in order to inspect your firearm. I usually just sidle up after five or 10 minutes and mention, “I checked a firearm. Do I need to wait here?” At this point, they’ll call someplace — maybe Atlanta, maybe Mars? — and determine if you’re free to go or if they need to open your gun case for inspection.
I always put padlock keys on a lanyard around my neck for quick access. There is also a spare in my carry-on. Don’t forget to remove the key when you go through security screening.
There is some debate as to whether you’re supposed to relinquish the key/combination or personally take it to the screening. Personally, I do as I’m told; I figured if they were going to steal my gun, the key wouldn’t make much difference. It would also be a pretty easy crime to solve since I handed the key over to a uniformed official.
By this point, you and your luggage should finally be … separately … headed to your flight.
Whew.
At Your Destination
Depending on the airline and airport, your luggage or gun case could come rumbling and tumbling down the main luggage chute, end up at a special location for oversized luggage or held hostage at the airline baggage assistance office. If it doesn’t come down with the rest of the luggage and there doesn’t seem to be any more bags for the flight, pull out your government-issued photo ID and baggage claim tag and head to the assistance office. You did keep the little baggage claim ticket, right?
I always ensure a handgun case is still inside my luggage and any long gun cases look secure. DO NOT open up cases and check your gun. You can always make a damage claim after you leave the airport, but security and law enforcement take a very dim view of people molesting guns in any part of the airport for any reason. It’s also illegal.
Other Tips:
1. Be polite: Did we already mention this? I’ve field-tested this maxim in countless ways, and there is no substitute for winning friends and influencing people by being nice. When something goes sideways, it’s much better if you have a helper on the other side of the counter. Furthermore, if you’ve ever worked with ‘the public,’ you know there are countless ways to make jerks miserable without violating any of your workplace rules. Even if someone doesn’t reciprocate your pleasant demeanor, keep on smilin’!
2. Know the rules: I usually print off a copy of the airline’s policy regarding checked firearms. I’ve never had to pull it out, but it’s nice to have in case things are going quickly awry. If your ticket agent seems to be floundering badly or making up rules which don’t exist, politely ask to see a supervisor. On the other hand, I’ve found tip #1 solves most problems before they become a problem.
3. Everything changes: Airline policy changes, laws change, rules change, even the procedures change from one day to the next at the same airport. Staying flexible is key.
4. Double-check your carry-on: I’ve had several friends get into hot water because they forgot the wee-little pistol in their backpack or briefcase. I’m so paranoid after shooting events that I might accidentally carry a loaded magazine or loose ammo through security; I usually empty my carry-on and hold it upside down to make sure I never get the opportunity to enjoy the pepper steak at the Terre Haute federal penitentiary.
5. Forge ahead: Flying with a firearm isn’t too challenging, so don’t hesitate to take your gun along where legal. It’s a lot like a colonoscopy: you’ll probably be a nervous wreck beforehand, then realize afterward it wasn’t such a big deal.
DISCLAIMER: None of this should be considered legal advice. Make sure you know all firearms rules and regulations at your departure point, destination and while en route. Do not spindle, fold or mutilate; this advice may have come in contact with nuts or shellfish; your mileage may vary.
