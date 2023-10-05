Flying With Guns Isn’t Complicated!

Other Tips:

1. Be polite: Did we already mention this? I’ve field-tested this maxim in countless ways, and there is no substitute for winning friends and influencing people by being nice. When something goes sideways, it’s much better if you have a helper on the other side of the counter. Furthermore, if you’ve ever worked with ‘the public,’ you know there are countless ways to make jerks miserable without violating any of your workplace rules. Even if someone doesn’t reciprocate your pleasant demeanor, keep on smilin’!

2. Know the rules: I usually print off a copy of the airline’s policy regarding checked firearms. I’ve never had to pull it out, but it’s nice to have in case things are going quickly awry. If your ticket agent seems to be floundering badly or making up rules which don’t exist, politely ask to see a supervisor. On the other hand, I’ve found tip #1 solves most problems before they become a problem.

3. Everything changes: Airline policy changes, laws change, rules change, even the procedures change from one day to the next at the same airport. Staying flexible is key.

4. Double-check your carry-on: I’ve had several friends get into hot water because they forgot the wee-little pistol in their backpack or briefcase. I’m so paranoid after shooting events that I might accidentally carry a loaded magazine or loose ammo through security; I usually empty my carry-on and hold it upside down to make sure I never get the opportunity to enjoy the pepper steak at the Terre Haute federal penitentiary.

5. Forge ahead: Flying with a firearm isn’t too challenging, so don’t hesitate to take your gun along where legal. It’s a lot like a colonoscopy: you’ll probably be a nervous wreck beforehand, then realize afterward it wasn’t such a big deal.

DISCLAIMER: None of this should be considered legal advice. Make sure you know all firearms rules and regulations at your departure point, destination and while en route. Do not spindle, fold or mutilate; this advice may have come in contact with nuts or shellfish; your mileage may vary.

